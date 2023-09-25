  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Parvathipuram: NSS cadets organise rally

NSS students taking out a rally to mark the NSS Day in Parvathipuram on Sunday
x

NSS students taking out a rally to mark the NSS Day in Parvathipuram on Sunday

Highlights

Parvathipuram: NSS Unit of Komarada government junior college of Parvathipuram Manyam district organised a rally in the village on the occasion of...

Parvathipuram: NSS Unit of Komarada government junior college of Parvathipuram Manyam district organised a rally in the village on the occasion of National Service Scheme Day.

The rally was lead by principal Y Nageswara Rao, and NSS Programme officer PV Satyanand and students on Sunday.

Principal Y Nageswara Rao explained the importance of NSS to students and advised to take part in social service and look into civic issues. PO Satyanand said that students should acquire social consciousness in order to lead the society towards progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X