Parvathipuram: NSS cadets organise rally

Parvathipuram: NSS Unit of Komarada government junior college of Parvathipuram Manyam district organised a rally in the village on the occasion of National Service Scheme Day.

The rally was lead by principal Y Nageswara Rao, and NSS Programme officer PV Satyanand and students on Sunday.

Principal Y Nageswara Rao explained the importance of NSS to students and advised to take part in social service and look into civic issues. PO Satyanand said that students should acquire social consciousness in order to lead the society towards progress.