Parvatipuram aims to develop in a saturation mode under PM JANMAN

Parvatipuram: Parvathipuram Manyam district administration is aiming to gain all round development through Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme. This programme is aimed to saturate Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) with basic facilities like housing, water, sanitation, education, healthcare, connectivity, and livelihood. District Collector A. Shyam Prasad is spearheading the implementation in Parvatipuram, emphasizing timely completion.

In Seethampeta ITDA, 447 PVTG habitations across four mandals covering 49,611 tribals have seen 2,530 houses sanctioned. Apart from this,417 drinking water schemes, roads, anganwadis, hostels, and multipurpose centers developed. All habitations are electrified; 27 BSNL towers and 53 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras are operational. In Parvatipuram ITDA, 3,323 houses have been sanctioned (1,827 grounded), 16 road works (34.77 km) sanctioned, 376 FHTC projects initiated (55 completed), and mobile connectivity extended to 248 habitations. Anganwadis, hostels, and multipurpose centers are under construction.

Over 1.5 lakh welfare documents like Aadhaar, Ayushman cards, and caste certificates have been issued across both ITDAs. The Collector affirmed the programme’s top priority status, calling it transformative for tribal welfare and district infrastructure, with a strong focus on saturation-based,timely execution.