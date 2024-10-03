Passion for sharing knowledge

Vijayawada : Chakradhar Pulipaka, a passionate high school student from Spring-Ford High School in Pennsylvania, USA, embodies the timeless wisdom of elders: “Think big and act big.” Currently involved with academic programmes at the United Nations, Chakradhar has always believed in sharing his knowledge with students from his motherland, India. Chakradhar was born to Madhusudan Pulipaka and Anuradha.

During his visits to India, Chakradhar chooses a local school to inspire and educate students.

On his latest trip, he selected ZP High School in Nidubrolu to teach younger students about physics, focusing specifically on circuitry. His mission is rooted in a firm belief that exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) should start at an early age. Chakradhar, with his deep passion for teaching, strives to ignite a love for learning among motivated students, particularly in computer science and physics.

In his circuitry lessons, Chakradhar didn’t just deliver lectures – he provided hands-on guidance, allowing students to actively experiment with the concepts he taught.

His teaching style mirrors his efforts at his own high school, where he runs a workshop that introduces younger students to programming and machine learning through engaging and interactive sessions.

He strongly feels that staying connected to his heritage while fostering a love for STEM can create a lasting impact.

As Chakradhar continues his journey of academic excellence and teaching, he serves as an inspiration, showing that age is no barrier to making a difference.