Pathikonda police cracks kidnap case within hours

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Pathikonda police cracked a kidnap case on Sunday within a few hours of receiving complaint.

Speaking with The Hans India, CI K Murali Mohan said that Palegari Varadarajulu Naidu, resident of Pulikonda village in Pathikonda constituency, along with his daughter P Sridevi was coming to Pathikonda on a bike. Four persons - Palegari Satyanarayana Naidu, Abdul Kalam, Krishna and Boya Bathukanna – who came in a scorpio, stopped the father and daughter duo at Sugali Nagamma Avva temple near Dudekonda village. By threatening to kill them by showing a fake revolver, they forcibly took away Sridevi in the car and headed towards Alur. Victim’s father P Varadarajulu Naidu complained to the police.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. The CI said that they traced scorpio with the help of CCTV footage and alerted police, who stopped the four-member gang near Hosur in Pathikonda. They rescued the girl and arrested Palegari Sathyanarayana Naidu and Krishna, while Abdul Kalam and Boya Batukanna managed to escape. Police seized fake revolver and scorpio car.

CI Murali Mohan said love affair between Sridevi and Satyanarayana was the motive behind the kidnap.