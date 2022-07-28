Pathikonda: Rotten eggs supplied in midday meal irk panel member

Pathikonda (Kurnool): Andhra Pradesh State Food Corporation Commission member Gudise Kistamma on Wednesday inspected the primary and upper primary school in Chakarala village in Pathikonda, where 32 school students fell sick and hospitalised after eating stale food.

She enquired the students about the food served to them. After inspecting the kitchen and the surroundings, she expressed ire on the headmaster and the cooks for not maintaining cleanliness in the surroundings. She warned of initiating stringent action if they did not maintain cleanliness around the surroundings.

Later, on the way to Pathikonda, she visited the high school and inspected the implementation of midday meals scheme. The students showed the rotten eggs being served to them. She immediately entered the storeroom and found the rotten eggs.

The commission member immediately expressed her ire at the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) and school headmaster and said the government was investing crores of rupees on midday meal scheme to serve tasty and quality food. She said the issue would be taken to the notice of government.