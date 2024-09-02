Patient walks out of SVIMS on his own; goes missing

Tirupati: A patient from Buramakulapalli village, Annamayya district, has gone missing from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati. The incident occurred in the early hours of August 27 while the patient, identified as Sitaramappa, was undergoing treatment in the medicine department of Sri Padmavati Hospital, a wing of SVIMS.

According to a press release from SVIMS, Director Dr RV Kumar said that Tirupati West Circle Inspector Ramakrishna reported that the patient was last seen in surveillance footage, walking down from the medicine department to the cellar and eventually exiting the hospital premises. The CCTV footage shows Sitaramappa walking out on his own.

Following the incident, a search operation was immediately launched. Two teams comprising police personnel and SVIMS security staff were formed under the direction of CI Ramakrishna. These teams are actively involved in the search for the missing patient. As the investigation continues, authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could assist in locating Sitaramappa. “Extensive measures are being taken to ensure the patient’s safety and to bring him back to his family”, stated Dr Kumar.