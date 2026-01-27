Patriotic events and cultural programmes mark R-Day celebrations

Visakhapatnam: The City of Destiny vibrated with patriotic fervour as organisations, institutions and industries celebrated the 77th Republic Day in various places on Monday. Marking the 77th Republic Day, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad hoisted the national flag at Barracks grounds. Highlighting unity in diversity and patriotism, cultural programmes were organised on the occasion. Reflecting the state government’s schemes, various departments presented tableaux. As part of the 77th R- Day celebrations, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla reviewed an impressive ceremonial parade comprising over 500 personnel of the ENC.

Complimenting ENC for maintaining a relentless operational tempo and razor-sharp focus on combat readiness, the C-in-C highlighted the command’s extensive participation in bilateral / multilateral exercises and HADR operations in the past year. Highlighting forthcoming major maritime events at Visakhapatnam, including International Fleet Review, MILAN-2026, IONS Conclave of Chiefs 2026 this February, he stated that these events would manifest the Prime Minister’s vision of MAHASAGAR.

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway celebrated the Republic Day with a great fervour, highlighting operational excellence and people-centric growth. Addressing officers and staff on the occasion, Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, spoke about the division’s exceptional performance across freight, passenger services, infrastructure, safety, sustainability and welfare.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated the R-Day in a great patriotic fervour at the port stadium. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu stated that Visakhapatnam Port is a pioneer in the maritime sector, distinguishing itself through initiatives such as public-private partnership projects, operations and maintenance models and the adoption of renewable green energy. The chairperson further stated that VPA is in the process of shifting some of its cargo operations to Mulapeta Port at Srikakulam and is also a key partner in the shipbuilding initiative at Dugarajapatnam.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, celebrated the 77th Republic Day with dignity and patriotic fervour at the Trishna Grounds, Ukkunagaram. Manish Raj Gupta, Chairman cum Managing Director (Additional-charge) RINL, unfurled the national flag, took the salute and inspected the guard of honour presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on the occasion.

Marking the celebrations, Zonal Development Commissioner of the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone Srinivas Muppaala hoisted the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the VSEZ is a symbol of economic aspirations of the country and a major pillar for the economic development of the country. VSEZ is playing a significant role in promoting exports and generating employment, investment and fostering innovation by the units and the SEZs towards achieving greater development of the country. Despite global challenges and economic uncertainties in the international market, the exports from VSEZ have seen a surge.

As a part of the R-Day celebrations, HPCL-Visakh Refinery executive director Ramesh Krishnan unfurled the national flag at the premises. Outlining the global and Indian energy, he stressed that hydrocarbons continue to play a critical role even as the energy transition accelerates. “India remains one of the fastest-growing hydrocarbon markets with a strong refining sector and rising demand for transport fuels and petrochemicals. Highlighting HPCL’s achievements, he noted the company’s historic milestone of crossing Rs.1 trillion market capitalisation and achieving its highest-ever standalone PAT of Rs.12,274 crore during the first nine months of financial year 2025-26. Visakh Refinery made a significant contribution with strong GRMs, including an exceptional Q3 performance. As a part of the celebrations, Ramesh Krishnan presented the service awards to employees who have completed years of service in the corporation.

At Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited, its CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi unfurled the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “As part of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, solar plants with 138-MW-capacity have been installed across the jurisdiction so far. As 43,340 consumers availed the scheme, Andhra Pradesh gained the top place in implementing the yojana effectively.”

In the tableau exhibition that showcased developmental achievements, the tableau of the GVMC on ‘Golden Andhra - Clean Visakha’ secured first place. The tableau presented by the Education Department on the theme of ‘holistic development of students with skills and values’ won the second prize, while the tableau created by the Women and Child Welfare Department depicting ‘women empowerment’ secured the third place. Meanwhile, the tableau designed by the civil supplies department received a consolation prize. Officials from the respective departments received the prizes from the Collector.

GITAM Deemed to be University celebrated the R-Day with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof Eroll D’Souza delivered the Republic Day address and stressed the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and highlighted the nation’s progress. He spoke on the ideals of justice, equality, and fraternity, inspiring the university community to actively contribute to the country’s growth and development.

The 77th R- Day celebration was organised with patriotic spirit and enthusiasm at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College. Prof KC Reddy, president of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya Colleges, unfurled the national flag and received an impressive guard of honour. On the occasion, NCC and NSS students were presented special awards by Prof KC Reddy and G Madhu Kumar, secretary and Correspondent of the college, in recognition of their outstanding service and commitment.

With all cadets reporting to the parade ground, Sainik School Korukonda demonstrated the impeccable turnout and readiness that the institution is renowned for. Group Captain SS Shastri, Principal of Sainik School Korukonda, presided over the proceedings with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifices made by India’s brave hearts. This was followed by the hoisting of the national flag and inspection of the parade.