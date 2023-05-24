Pavan Datta of Tirupati secures 22nd rank in Civil Services

Tirupati: Dr GVS Pavan Datta of Tirupati secured 22nd rank in Civil Services examinations–2022.

The results were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday. He cracked the Civil Services in his first attempt itself. Though he was confident of getting a good rank, 22nd rank made him extremely happy, said his father G Venkateswara Rao who is working as an administrative officer in LIC of India, Rajampet of Annamayya district.

Pavan’s mother S Lalitha Kumari is a teacher at Government Girls High School in Railway Kodur and currently they are residing there.

Speaking to The Hans India, Venkateswara Rao said that Pavan has prepared on his own without any formal coaching from any institute and emerged victorious in the first attempt. However, he attended some mock interviews from CSB IAS Academy, Hyderabad and a few others. Soon after getting a call from that Academy, he left for Hyderabad from Tirupati Airport on Tuesday morning.

Rao said that after completing MBBS, Pavan started preparing for the Civil Services seriously as it was his passion. When asked about his early education, he said that Pavan had his high school education at Vishwa Bharti School in Gudivada and completed Intermediate from Narayana Junior College in Hyderabad.

After getting a good rank in EAMCET, he joined SV Medical College in Tirupati and completed his MBBS in 2021. “Pavan is the elder son to us while the younger son is working in a software company in Hyderabad.

We are feeling elated with the success of our son,” Rao said.