Pawan condemns attack on forest staff, calls for probe

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and forests and environment minister Pawan Kalyan has taken a strong stance on the reported assault of forest department officials in Srisailam. Condemning the incident, he directed senior officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhara Reddy and his followers, and submit a detailed report.

In a post on X, Pawan Kalyan said officials had briefed him about the clash where forest staff were attacked while on duty. “I have clearly instructed that cases must be registered against those responsible, as per law,” he wrote, underscoring that accountability cannot be compromised.

Pawan also aligned his remarks with the Union government’s recent move to strengthen accountability among public representatives. Referring to the Constitution Amendment Bill introduced by home minister Amit Shah, he said the proposed law would ensure automatic removal of ministers and elected officials held in custody for over 30 days on serious criminal charges.

“The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is bringing reforms that no one in public life—whether Prime Minister or Chief Minister—will be spared if they violate the law. They will lose their position on the 31st day of arrest,” Pawan said.

He stressed that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to discipline and responsibility. “Even if we commit mistakes, we must be held accountable. Nobody who obstructs officials in discharging their duties will be spared,” he asserted.