Pawan flags off Tirupati-Palani RTC service

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan flags of APSRTC’s bus service to Palani from Tirupati at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Thursday

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan along with transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad flagged off the bus service introduced between Tirupati and Palani at his camp office here on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Pawan said that when he was informed about the troubles the devotees were facing to reach Palani from Tirupati, he assured them that the bus service would be introduced. Now he fulfilled his assurance. There would be two bus services between Tirupati and Palani with the fare of Rs 680 for adults and Rs 380 for children for the distance of 505 km which takes 11 hours to travel.

Transport minister Ramprasad Reddy said that the government was happy to introduce bus service between the two pilgrim centres and the two states.

Government Whip in Legislative Council Pidugu Hariprasad, minister of civil supplies Nadendla Manohar, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Chillapalli Srinivas, RTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and others were present.

