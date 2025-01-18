Pawan for speedy probe into ACB, vigilance cases

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the pending of corruption cases for years together. He directed the principal secretaries of panchayat raj, rural development and forest departments on Friday to prepare a report on the number of cases pending and the details of the cases.

According to a release issued by the Deputy CMO on Friday, he said the officials should be monitored by the vigilance only to encourage them to work hard and to bring out the best from them. The long-pending vigilance cases registered against the employees would adversely affect their working style. Disciplinary action and department enquiries should not be kept pending for years together.

The Deputy Chief Minister wanted to know how many vigilance and ACB cases and departmental enquiries are pending in the panchayat raj, rural development, RWS, forest and environment departments.

He noticed that there were some cases which have been pending for the last two decades. Under such circumstances, the officials might not be eligible to get retirement benefits. Pawan wanted the officials to submit the report in three weeks.

The officials informed the Deputy CM that when the enquiry was started the relevant documents were not available resulting in inordinate delay. In response, he suggested that guidelines should be formulated to expedite enquiry in such cases. In case of any complaint, the preliminary enquiry should be foolproof and strong evidence should be collected to fix the responsibility.

The heads of departments should focus on finding solution to the cases and properly enquire into them and solve them.