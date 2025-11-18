Pawan hails Hyd police raid on movie piracy syndicate

Vijayawda: Deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan has praised the Hyderabad police and city commissioner V C Sajjanar for busting a major online piracy network and arresting a key operator linked to notorious websites iBomma and Bappam. He described the operation as a decisive intervention at a time when piracy syndicates have been openly challenging law-enforcement agencies and damaging the film economy.

Pawan Kalyan said filmmaking involves not just high financial investment but also years of creative effort, emotional commitment and risk, yet films are leaked online on the very day of release. Such organised digital theft, he said, is pushing producers, directors and technicians into severe financial distress while strengthening criminal networks that operate across states and servers.

Referring to the arrest of Immadi Ravi, identified as the administrator behind both platforms, he said shutting down such piracy hubs marks a welcome shift from reactive enforcement to structural disruption. He commended the Cyber Crime team for executing a smart, technology-driven operation.

The Deputy CM also appreciated Sajjanar’s continuing focus on cybercrime, including betting apps and Ponzi schemes that lure the public with false promises and instant-profit traps. He recalled a previous discussion where the commissioner detailed the social and financial damage inflicted by digital fraud.

Pawan said the crackdown will benefit not only Telugu cinema but the wider Indian film industry and stressed that sustained enforcement, not symbolic arrests, is key to protecting creative industries.