Pawan Kalyan Addresses Drug Menace in AP, Calls for Comprehensive Action Plan

In a significant declaration on social media, Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and chief of the Jana Sena party, highlighted the escalating drug crisis in the state. He stated that drugs have emerged as a substantial menace.

Taking to the X handle, Kalyan emphasized the urgency of addressing the drug mafia, ganja cultivation, and related criminal activities. His comments come in the wake of recent incidents, including the seizure of cocaine at Visakhapatnam port.

Expressing his concerns, Kalyan underscored the need for a comprehensive action plan to apprehend those involved in the drug trade. "Special attention should be given to curb the drug mafia and its operations in our state," he urged.

In response to the growing drug issues, the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has initiated stringent measures to combat marijuana and drug-related activities. The cabinet sub-committee has given nod for the establishment of an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANF) at the state level, alongside plans for forming 26 narcotics control cells across each district. An Anti-Narcotics Drug Force (ANDF) will be set up under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP), spearheaded by an officer at the Inspector General level.