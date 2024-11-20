Pawan Kalyan all praise for Chandrababu Naidu in Assembly Speech

In a session of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commended former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his contributions to the Telugu community worldwide. Kalyan highlighted Naidu's struggles, including his imprisonment on what he called "illegal charges," and criticized the previous government for undermining the state's economy.

"The YSRCP government has regressed the state across various sectors, and the citizens, witnessing the ongoing anarchy and looting, have rallied in support of our coalition," Kalyan stated. He expressed gratitude toward Naidu, noting that his leadership instilled confidence in the future of Andhra Pradesh.

Reflecting on the achievements of the coalition government during its first 150 days, Kalyan asserted his belief in the state's potential for comprehensive development moving forward. He concluded by expressing optimism for the path ahead for Andhra Pradesh.