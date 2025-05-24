Live
Pawan Kalyan applauds classroom to farm concept
Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited ‘Badi nunchi Polam badi’ stall at the Biodiversity Conference organised by Forest and Environment department in Vijayawada. The stall, set up by Jattu Trust of Parvathipuram Manyam district showcased their innovative educational concept being implemented in Manyam district, which impressed the Deputy CM.
Expressing his appreciation, he invited the Trust to his office for further discussion on expanding the initiative.
The concept, part of ‘Mana Badi, Mana Thota’ programme, is being executed in 200 schools. It integrates nature farming into school curriculum, where children play, sing, and learn by growing vegetables, fruits, and flowers in school gardens. Special books on natural farming have also been published to raise awareness among students.
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed delight upon learning how this hands-on initiative is cultivating environmental awareness and agricultural interest in young minds.
Jattu Trust Deputy CEO M Nukam Naidu and Development Manager D Navajeevan briefed him on the programme’s vision and impact.