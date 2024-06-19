Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as AP Dy. CM

Jana Sena chief and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan finally took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony took place at his camp office in Suryaaraopet, Vijayawada, where he assumed his new responsibilities amidst Vedic chants and the blessings of scholars.

Pawan's fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment since the rise of Jana Sena in the political scene, are now celebrating the fact that their leader has finally been given the power to make a difference.