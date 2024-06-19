  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as AP Dy. CM

Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as AP Dy. CM
x
Highlights

Jana Sena chief and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan finally took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena chief and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan finally took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony took place at his camp office in Suryaaraopet, Vijayawada, where he assumed his new responsibilities amidst Vedic chants and the blessings of scholars.

Pawan's fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment since the rise of Jana Sena in the political scene, are now celebrating the fact that their leader has finally been given the power to make a difference.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X