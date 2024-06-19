Live
- Karimnagar: Kisan Samman Yojana is to help small farmers
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be an end to all epics: Director Nag Ashwin
- ‘Khalasay’ from Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’ captures frustration of a common man
- Ex-Minister Roja contemplates comeback to Telugu cinema
- Vangalapudi Anitha Assumes Office as AP Home Minister
- ‘Lucky Baskhar’ kickstarts musical promotions with a soulful track
- Trivikram’s son Rishi begins film journey
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ prepares for glitzy pre-release event in Mumbai
- Complete Smart City works on a war footing, Ponnam tells officials
- NIA seizes Rs 1 cr used for funding ‘Maoist’ edn
Just In
Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as AP Dy. CM
Highlights
Jana Sena chief and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan finally took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Jana Sena chief and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan finally took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony took place at his camp office in Suryaaraopet, Vijayawada, where he assumed his new responsibilities amidst Vedic chants and the blessings of scholars.
Pawan's fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment since the rise of Jana Sena in the political scene, are now celebrating the fact that their leader has finally been given the power to make a difference.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS