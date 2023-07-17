Pawan Kalyan complains to Tirupati SP against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav

Amaravati: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has lodged a complaint with the Tirupati SP against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav, who assaulted his part worker. He asked to take disciplinary action against the CI. Jana Sena chief got a warm welcome at Renigunta Airport on Monday morning.



A massive rally of 15 kilometers was organised with party workers and fans. After reaching Tirupati SP office, Pawan met SP Parameshwar Reddy along with Kotte Sai who was beaten by CI Anju Yadav and six others.

It is known that CI Anju Yadav reacted strongly in the agitation organised by Jana Sena party in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district. In order to control the protestors, he allegedly manhandled the Jana Sena leader Kotte Sai. He also made harsh comments on other activists and fans.

A video related to this has gone viral on social media. Janasena's Pawan Kalyan responded to this. He made it clear that he will stand with the Janasiniks and complain to the SP against CI Anju Yadav. Responding to this incident, the top police officials have issued a charge memo to CI Anju Yadav.

On the other hand, it is reported that the District SP has already conducted an inquiry into the incident and submitted a report to the DGP.