Pawan Kalyan concludes Varahi Ekadasa Dina Diksha, to take up Chaturmasa Deeksha

In a gesture aimed at promoting the welfare of society and the country, State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently undertook the Varahi Ekadasa Dina Diksha. The day concluded with the worship of Goddess Varahi and the Kalashodwasana ritual.

During the Pradosha period, Vedic scholars performed a special pooja for Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Mata, chanting sacred mantras. Following this, an Eka Aarti and Nakshatra Aarti were offered to the Goddess. The Varahi Ekadasa day worship was then completed with arati.



Vedic scholars Brahmashree Kosiganti Sudhir Sharma, Harnath Sharma, and Venugopala Sharma conducted the pujakratu and bestowed blessings upon Pawan Kalyan.

It was announced that Pawan Kalyan would now undertake the Chaturmasa initiation, a practice he has adopted in the past as well. The Chaturmasa Diksha will last for four months, including the months of Ashadam, Sravanam, Bhadrapadam, and Ashviijamasam. This initiation will be conducted in a household mode, with Pawan Kalyan wearing initiation robes on auspicious days while continuing his official activities.