Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Aman Sehrawat on Bronze Medal Win at Paris Olympics

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his joy over Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat's achievement of clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Kalyan extended his warmest congratulations, emphasizing the commendable talent displayed by Indian athletes in the wrestling domain.

The Deputy CM acknowledged the enthusiasm of sports fans following Aman's remarkable performance, stating that his victory has brought happiness to many. In addition, celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat noted that she regrettably missed the opportunity to compete in the final but remains proud of her fellow athlete's success.

With this medal, Aman Sehrawat has added to India's growing legacy in wrestling, inspiring future generations of athletes.