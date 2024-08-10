  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Aman Sehrawat on Bronze Medal Win at Paris Olympics

Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Aman Sehrawat on Bronze Medal Win at Paris Olympics
x
Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his joy over Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat's achievement of clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his joy over Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat's achievement of clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Kalyan extended his warmest congratulations, emphasizing the commendable talent displayed by Indian athletes in the wrestling domain.

The Deputy CM acknowledged the enthusiasm of sports fans following Aman's remarkable performance, stating that his victory has brought happiness to many. In addition, celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat noted that she regrettably missed the opportunity to compete in the final but remains proud of her fellow athlete's success.

With this medal, Aman Sehrawat has added to India's growing legacy in wrestling, inspiring future generations of athletes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X