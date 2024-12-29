Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Koneru Humpy

In a resounding display of skill and determination, Koneru Humpy has emerged victorious at the 2024 Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship, securing her second world title. The celebrated chess grandmaster has garnered accolades not only from her home state of Andhra Pradesh but from across the nation, inspiring countless individuals with her remarkable achievements.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Humpy, lauding her outstanding performance in the World Rapid Chess championship. He described her as a “true queen of chess,” reflecting the immense pride felt by many in India.

"Humpy's triumph further cements her status as one of the leading figures in the world of chess, showcasing her brilliance and perseverance on an international stage. Her victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring players throughout the country, highlighting the importance of dedication and hard work in achieving one's dreams," Pawan wrote on X.