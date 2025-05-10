Pawan Kalyan dedicates salary to support orphans

Mangalagiri: “The people of Pithapuram constituency elected me as their MLA with immense trust. It is my responsibility to address their issues and work for the constituency’s development in line with their aspirations,” said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

On Friday, he announced that he has decided to utilise the salary he receives as an MLA entirely within the constituency. As part of this commitment, he will dedicate the amount to the welfare of orphaned children in Pithapuram, who lost their parents, ensuring their future needs are met. He clarified that as long as he holds office, his entire salary will be used for the welfare of these children.

On Friday, at his camp office here, Pawan Kalyan provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month per child, totalling Rs 2.1 lakh to 42 orphaned children from Pithapuram constituency. He announced that the remaining portion of his salary will also be spent on their well-being.

On Friday, he personally handed over the aid to 32 children who were present, while the amount for the remaining 10 children will be disbursed through the district administration. Arrangements have been made to deliver this aid directly to their homes every month.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said, “Considering the state’s financial situation, I initially decided not to take a salary after being elected as an MLA. However, with a sense of accountability to the people, I accepted the salary. I decided to use the entire amount for the future of orphaned children in Pithapuram, who elected me, particularly for their educational expenses. As long as I hold office, my entire salary will be dedicated to the welfare of these children.”

The event was attended by Commissioner of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, Kakinada District Collector Shanmohan Sagili, Pithapuram Area Development Authority project director Chaitra Varshini, and others.