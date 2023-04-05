Pawan Kalyan discusses joint strategy with JP Nadda

New Delhi: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan emphasised on the need for joint strategy to ensure that the anti-government votes do not get split if Andhra Pradesh was to be made 'YSRCP-mukt' state. He is said to have told them that this could be possible only when Jana Sena, TDP and BJP work together.

Pawan skirted reply when asked about BJP's reaction to his proposal. He only said he would come out with details at a later date. He said that the meeting was good and they discussed various issues, including the political, law and order and development of the state. The BJP was also of the opinion that Andhra Pradesh should be made YSRCP-mukt state, he said.

Pawan further said they discussed measures needed to be taken to strengthen the Jana Sena and state BJP unit. Replying to another question, he said no discussion on alliances figured during the meeting. BJP general secretary Shivprakash was also present in the meeting Pawan had with Nadda.

Pawan on Tuesday met BJP state in-charge P Muralidharan for the second time. It is learnt that the BJP wanted to know why Jana Sena did not campaign for their candidate during the recent MLC polls. -