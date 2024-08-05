Pawan Kalyan Emphasizes Strengthening Local Bodies at Collectors Conference

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed a gathering at the collectors conference, highlighting the importance of upholding the trust placed in them by the people. Reflecting on his experiences during the previous government's tenure, he expressed that he faced considerable challenges and insults.

Pawan Kalyan asserted that rulers must be accountable to the populace, emphasising that the governance model observed over the last five years serves as a cautionary example of how governance should not be conducted.

As part of renewed efforts to enhance local governance, Kalyan announced initiatives aimed at strengthening Gram Panchayats. He revealed plans for conducting employment guarantee gram sabhas across 13,326 gram panchayats in the state on a single day. As part of this initiative, Pithapuram constituency will serve as the pilot project to test the new governance model.

This gathering served as a platform for Kalyan to reaffirm the government's commitment to accountability and to outline strategic plans for improved local administration.