Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was angry over the issue of rapes and attacks on women in the Andhra Pradesh. He was incensed that the police did not care if injustice was being done to women in the state. Jana Sena expressed concern over the series of incidents and said that the police were not in a position to take action against the perpetrators of atrocities against tribal women. He said there was no protection for the lives of women except for government's publicity.

Pawan said it was inhumane to trample a tribal woman Ramavath Mantrubai to death with a tractor belonging to the ruling party in the Sivapuram gang in Sattanapalli constituency of Guntur district. He said he was moved by the incident and expressed condolences to family of the deceased. He demanded that strict action be taken against the moneylender who had committed atrocities against the tribal family who were cultivating the forest land.

Jana Sena wants action to be taken against traders who are committing atrocities against tribals in this manner and encroaching on forest lands. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army, "said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party's secretary general. He said the police had not registered a case over the attack on tribal woman working near the Wagu bridge construction site within the Kurnool district 's Velugodu police station.

Although the Chief Minister says that his government has set up a place for women to complain anywhere if there is any difficulty, Pawan said that it is not being implemented in the field level. Pawan referred to the recent mass rape of a Dalit minor girl in Rajahmundry. He alleged that such incidents were frequent in the state and that the police department was not acting seriously. He said it was sad that such atrocities were being perpetrated on women in a state where a Dalit woman was the Home Minister.