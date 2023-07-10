Pawan Kalyan has made habit of targeting govt: Amarnath

Amaravati: Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Monday made harsh comments on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan's comments on volunteers are strongly condemned, he said. The minister said that 60 per cent of the volunteers were women and it was unfortunate to hear Pawan Kalyan blaming them. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan's job is to constantly blame the government.



He said Jana Sena chief should tell the people what he will do if his party come to power, but criticizing the government is his job, he alleged. He said that if his behavior does not change, people will tell teach him a lesson. The minister said that people will not believe the numbers of lies that Pawan Kalyan is telling.

Minister Gudivada Amarnath asked why Pawan Kalyan is not winning when even those who have acted as comedians in movies are contesting elections and becoming MLAs. The minister said that volunteers have rendered invaluable services during the Corona lockdown and restrictions. The Minister demanded an apology from Pawan Kalyan for blaming such people who worked so hard.