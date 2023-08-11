Pawan Kalyan heads to Rushikonda, police forces deployed along the way

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has departed from Novotel in Visakhapatnam for a visit to Rushikonda. The police have granted conditional permission for Pawan's visit, allowing his car along with seven other cars. Despite Rushikonda being 10 km away from Novotel, Pawan Kalyan plans to hold a rally there with Janasena activists and fans.

Meanwhile, barricades have been set up along the route where Pawan is traveling, and there is a heavy police presence near Jodugullapalem. The question of whether Pawan will view Rushikonda from the road or go up has become exciting.

On the other hand, notices have been issued to Pawan Kalyan by the Visakhapatnam police for making provocative speeches during the Varahi Yatra held the day before. Along with the three references mentioned in the police notices, there are reportedly three additional instructions that Pawan must follow. This has created tension in Visakhapatnam, and there is a high-tension atmosphere near Novotel Hotel. Janasena activists and fans are also following Pawan's car as part of the rally.