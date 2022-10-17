Pawan Kalyan heads to Vijayawada, likely to meet Governor tomorrow

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has returned from Visakhapatnam and heads to Vijayawada. The actor-turned-politician who had gone to Visakha two days ago to participate in the 'Janavani' program was confined to Novotel Hotel due to police restrictions and section 30 in force in the city not allowing rallies, gatherings or meetings.

On Sunday afternoon, the police officers went to the Novotel hotel and served notices to Pawan Kalyan asking him the leave the city. He stayed in the hotel for two days due to police restrictions and left for Vijayawada on a special flight on Monday.

Pawan was accompanied by Jana Sena leaders Nadendla Manohar and Govindu Ramanjaneyulu. After reaching Vijayawada, Pawan will go directly to the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri. Meanwhile, heavy security has been arranged at Vijayawada International Airport in the wake of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's arrival in Vijayawada.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is likely to meet Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Tuesday and brief over the incidents happened at Visakhapatnam airport and police act. The Jana Sena leaders had sought the appointment of governor to this extent.