Pawan Kalyan hoists national flag in Mangalagiri, recalls sacrifices of freedom fighters

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan unveiled the national flag at the Mangalagiri Jana Sena office in Vijayawada. Speaking on this occasion, he called to recognize the spirit of freedom not only for a few days but for a long time. He said that Jana Sena has come forward to fulfill the aspirations of all those who fought for freedom, besides remembering their sacrifices. He said that the political parties did not move forward because of the lack of ideological strength.

He said that the survival of the parties which advance based on caste, religion, and regionalism will be limited to a few days. He said that the freedom fighters of those days never worked with caste and religion. Jana Sena leaders Nadendala Manohar and leaders participated in this program.



Meanwhile, TDP AP President Achchennaidu hoisted the flag at TDP office and CS Sameer Sharma unfurled the national flags at secretariat in Vijayawada.