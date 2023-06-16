Pawan Kalyan is unfit for politics: Minister Ambati Rambabu

Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has criticized Janasena chief and film hero Pawan Kalyan as useless for politics. Speaking to the media in Rajahmundry on Friday, he asked many questions about Pawan. Pawan Kalyan, who declared that he came into politics to question, said that he never questioned Chandrababu or the mistakes of his regime. Janasena is a party born only to question Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Ambati Rambabu questioned Pawan Kalyan's mission in politics. He asked whether he aimed to go to the Assembly as an MLA or to become the Chief Minister. Apart from these two, he was asked whether Chandrababu is to be made Chief Minister or to defeat Jagan. He asked whether he will contest for all 175 seats or at least half of them.

Ambati Rambabu accused Pawan Kalyan, who speaks differently in every meeting, that he does not have a policy or a consistent opinion. He asked the Janasena workers, the women activists of the party, and the Kapu caste people not to be deceived into believing such a fickle-minded and unstable person. Pawan Kalyan, who acted as a hero in movies, is acting as a comedian in politics, Ambati commented. He said that Pawan Kalyan started doing heinous acts like using degenerate language and showing his shoes in politics.