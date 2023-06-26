Pawan Kalyan knows he won’t win this time too: Gudivada Amarnath

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan got enlightened in Mummidivaram that he will not win this time too. Amarnath said that he cannot become the Chief Minister if he fasts, marries four people or scolds four people. He said that if he does all this and becomes the chief minister, he will marry three more times.



Speaking to media, he said "I want to be the Deputy Chief Minister. I also fast for 15 days. Will it be over? Isn't this all. What does a leader need? There should be commitment, dedication, consistency and patience," he said.

"There are fans. There is charisma as a movie star. Being born in Kapu caste that also comes together. If you really want to use all these there are many ways to get there. If there is dedication at least he will become MLA,” he said.

Pawan's fans will not vote for him, he asked how the fans of other heroes will vote.