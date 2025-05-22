Live
Pawan Kalyan launches innovative to address public issues, engages through theatres
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has introduced a groundbreaking programme aimed at addressing public issues directly. He engaged with residents during face-to-face meetings from his camp office in Mangalagiri, broadcasting live via silver screens. This initiative, named Mana Ooru - Mata Manti, allowed him to interact with villagers from Ravivalasa in the Tekkali mandal of Srikakulam district, seeking feedback on their concerns.
Kalyan has instructed senior officials to ensure that villagers' problems are resolved promptly, earning widespread admiration from the local community for utilising technology as a means to alleviate their hardships.
The coalition government, led by Chandrababu, is noted for its rapid response to state-wide issues, including accidents and local grievances. Recently, farmers in the agency areas of Chittoor and Vizianagaram districts reported significant distress caused by elephants. The plight of these farmers was relayed to Deputy CM Kalyan, who promptly contacted the Karnataka government to request the transfer of six Kunki elephants to Andhra Pradesh.
In response, the Andhra Pradesh government has successfully signed an agreement with Karnataka, resulting in the handover of four Kunki elephants to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.