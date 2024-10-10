Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed profound sorrow at the passing of Padma Vibhushan Sri Ratan Naval Tata, the esteemed industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons Group. Kalyan highlighted Tata's remarkable legacy, labeling his departure as an "irreplaceable loss for India."

India has lost another legend. Ratan Tata is no more.



Ratan Tata was more than just a successful industrialist; he epitomised visionary leadership, compassion, and unwavering integrity. Under his stewardship, the Tata empire flourished, extending its influence across various sectors—from salt to aviation—ultimately making the name "Tata" synonymous with excellence on both national and international stages.



Kalyan noted that Tata's remarkable achievements elevated India’s identity globally and defined him as a significant humanitarian whose contributions to society were unparalleled. He extended his deepest condolences to the Tata Group family and the many admirers who revered Tata for his impactful work.



"The name Ratan Tata will forever remain in history as a towering figure," Kalyan stated. "He stood as an inspiration for generations to come. I bid a final farewell to this great man, whose legacy will continue to inspire us all."