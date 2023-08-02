Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to Pingali Venkaiah, says should take ideologies to generations

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan commemorated the birth anniversary of late Pingali Venkaiah, the designer of the Indian tricolor flag. He acknowledged that the flag, with its three colours, represents the soul of India.



On the occasion of Pingali Venkaiah's Jayanti, Jana Sena paid heartfelt tributes. Pawan Kalyan mentioned that Pingali Venkaiah designed the tri-colour flag as per Mahatma Gandhi's vision of having a flag that would inspire the people's movement during the struggle for independence.

Pawan Kalyan emphasised that it is the responsibility of everyone with national sentiments to educate future generations about Pingali Venkaiah's contributions as a freedom fighter, sculptor of the national flag, and his services in the fields of education and science.







