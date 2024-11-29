Pawan Kalyan Questions Authorities Over Rice Smuggling at Kakinada Port

In a recent inspection of Kakinada Port, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan raised serious concerns regarding the smuggling of a significant quantity of ration rice. During his visit, Kalyan questioned the actions of public representatives and authorities in light of the ongoing smuggling operations, stating, "If public representatives and leaders come and stop the smuggling, will they not take action?"

Kalyan's scrutiny follows the alarming discovery of 640 tons of rice on a ship, poised for transportation approximately 9 nautical miles offshore. Accompanied by Minister Nadendla Manohar and Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan, Kalyan inspected the cargo, which was reportedly intended for export to West African countries.

Expressing his discontent, Kalyan vented frustration at local officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raghuveer Vishnu and MLA Kondababu, regarding their failure to prevent the illegal export of such a large quantity of ration rice. He urged officials to take immediate action against those responsible for the smuggling activities.

Kalyan's proactive measures come in the wake of rising public concern about the smuggling operations at Kakinada Port and reflect his commitment to addressing corruption and protecting essential resources meant for the local population.