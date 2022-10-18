Pawan Kalyan responds to YSRCP'S package star remarks, says not spare any more

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan who held a meeting with the party cadre to chalk out a strategy on the future course of action regarding the Visakhapatnam airport incident has torn apart YSRCP leaders for their criticism. Addressing the cadre at the Party office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan slammed the YSRCP leaders saying that he won't keep quiet from now on and said that he would attack the YSRCP leader if they make filthy remarks against him.

Stating that he had earned Rs. 120 crores through movies in the last eight years, he said that he would slipper the YSRCP leaders if they call him a package star. He gave an explanation for his financial issues and stated that he had built the party office with children's pocket money. He said that he had not studied in London but have culture and remained silent all these days.

Pawan Kalyan further termed the YSRCP leaders as goons and rowdies and showed his shoe that he will hit them with it if they make any criticism of him in the future. He challenged that he is ready for any sort of fight.

Responding to the criticism of his three marriages, Pawan Kalyan said that what the YSRCP leaders are to do with it. He advised them to divorce their wives and marry by paying them. The actor-turned-politician gave a stern warning to the YSRCP leaders.