Pawan Kalyan slams at YSRCP govt. says his program was finalised three months ago

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan said that the Janavani program has been finalized before YSRCP's 3 capitals program was announced. Speaking at a media conference here on Sunday, he said, will the YCP tell us how to carry out the Janasena programs?. He clarified that the tour to Northe Andhra was finalized 3 months ago. He said that the Janavani program was undertaken to know the problems of the people, and it is the philosophy of the Jana Sena that decisions should be taken on a policy basis. He accused the YCP leaders of never solving the problems except creating hurdles and opimed that the applications received from the public have been sent to the concerned departments.



Pawan said that it is not their intention to do programs in competition with YCP and will talk about on issue and compete during the elections. He complained that the police are working under a person who does not believe in the AP police and asserted that they are noy doing any anti-social activities?



Pawan questioned why the murder case of YS Viveka has not been solved so far and questioned what will be the fate of people if the capital is changed whenever the chief minister changes. He said that the behavior of the police near the airport yesterday was not good. He said that he has special respect for the police department and opimed that the police do not take decisions, they follow the instructions of the government. He alleged the police brutally attacked the Jana Sena activists.

