Pawan Kalyan slams police over blocking Naidu's tour to East Godavari

Amaravati: The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan responded over police blocking TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the East Godavari district by staging a sit-in on the road. In a statement, Pawan Kalyan expressed surprise, stating that he observed police officers sitting in front of Chandrababu's convoy at Balabhadrapuram during the YSRCP's rule.

Pawan Kalyan argued that as a public figure, Chandrababu has the right to go on a tour as the head of a political party, and he questioned how he could be stopped.

Pawan Kalyan also criticised the government's handling of the situation, citing instances where he himself faced similar treatment. He mentioned an incident in Visakhapatnam where the lights were switched off during his Janavani programme, and he was detained at the hotel. He also spoke about the government's restrictions on him from walking to meet victims of the demolitions in Ippatam village and asked why the government was afraid of the opposition's voice.

Pawan Kalyan further criticized the government for its lack of respect for constitutional values, including freedom of expression and freedom of speech, which he believes is evident in the way Chandrababu was stopped.