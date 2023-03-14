Pawan Kalyan starts rally from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam for meeting

Vijayawada: Greeted by a huge number of fans on the way and followed by an equal number of enthusiasts, the rally of Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan started from Vijayawada.It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan announced the celebration of the 10th formation of Janasena and a massive meeting at Machilipatnam in that connection on Tuesday.

After reaching Vijayawada Autonagar, Janasena chief got on the specially designed election campaign vehicle Varahi and moved forward greeting the party activists and fans who had gathered in thousands. In view of this, the fans showered flowers from specially arranged cranes and nearby buildings.



Janasenani will meet the public at Tadigadapa Junction, Poranki Junction, Penamaluru Junction and Pamarru Bypass and Guduru along the rally which would culminate in a meeting at Machilipatnam. Later, he will address the meeting at around 6 pm. On the other hand, the Janasena party made necessary arrangements for its formation day celebrations. The Janasena is expecting around 2 lakh people to attend the meeting.





