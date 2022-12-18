Pawan Kalyan to visit Sattenapalli today to participate in Koulu Rythu Bharosa

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will visit erstwhile Guntur district today. He will participate in the Janasena Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Dhulipalla of Sattenapalli mandal. He will address the Koulu Rythu Bharosa Sabha at Dhulipalla at 12 noon.



Later, financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh will be provided to the families of the farmers who committed suicide. On the other hand, the police imposed restrictions on the Koulu Rythu Bharosa Permission was denied.

With this, there was tension over Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's visit.