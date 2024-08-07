Pawan Kalyan wishes National Handloom Day, Advocates for Support of Sector

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended warm greetings to all individuals associated with this significant unorganized economic sector on the occasion of Handloom Day. He emphasized the artistic and cultural importance of handloom textiles in the state, highlighting regions such as Uppada, Mangalagiri, Cheerala, Pedana, Kogunuru, Emmiganoor, and Venkatagiri as symbols of this cherished craft.



Kalyan reflected on the historical significance of handloom fabrics during the independence movement, stating that the term ‘handloom cloths’ evoked deep emotions among the people. He urged everyone to take collective responsibility in promoting and sustaining the handloom industry.

Reassuring industry stakeholders, Kalyan affirmed that the NDA government is committed to supporting handloom weavers and artisans. He urged the general public to actively encourage the handloom sector, noting, "If each of us could wear even one handloom garment a week, it would serve as a slow yet impactful support to those who depend on this industry."

The Deputy Chief Minister further reinforced his dedication to handloom textiles, stating, "I once pledged to be a brand ambassador for handloom, and I continue to wear woven clothes to show my support." He called on the youth and employees to make it a point to incorporate handloom wear into their wardrobes, thereby enriching the lives of those reliant on this traditional craft.

As Handloom Day is celebrated, Pawan Kalyan’s message resonates with the importance of preserving and promoting the handloom industry as a vital component of the state's cultural heritage and economic landscape.



