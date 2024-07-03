Pawan Kalyan's convoy stopped for a little boy

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's convoy was stopped suddenly when he was on his way to inspect the eroding sea coast at Uppada in Kakinada district on Wednesday. A boy was seen waving a Jana Sena flag in front of a house and the Deputy CM noticed the boy and stopped the convoy. He got out of the car and went to the boy. He took him close and talked for a while.

This interesting scene took place on the third day of Pawan Kalyan's visit to Kakinada district. Locals filmed the scene on their cellphones. Many locals praised Pawan Kalyan's simplicity. Afterward, he examined the eroded sea coast in Uppada Kothapalli mandal. After that he talked to the fishermen. Uppada coast is being heavily eroded. In the last year and a half, acre of land has been merged into the sea. The coast was badly damaged. Pawan Kalyan has promised to take steps to stop this erosion. A team of experts from Chennai will inspect the Uppada coast and suggest necessary measures for its protection, he said.

As part of his visit to Kakinada district, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspected the protected drinking water tank and Surappa Cheruvu of Panchayat Raj and Rural drinking water supply scheme at Vakathippa village of U. Kothapalli Mandal. The RWS officials explained to him the details of this tank which is supplying protected drinking water to Uppada Kothapalli mandal.

He inspected the 7 MLD sand filtration, powerhouse and lab near Surappa cheruvu. Kakinada MP T Uday Srinivas, District Collector Shan Mohan, ZP CEO Sri Ramachandra Murthy, RWS SE MV Satyanarayana, DPO K. Bharati Saujanya, RDO Kishore were present.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the areas affected by sea erosion in the Uppada area.