Pawan Kalyan's graph is declining, he lacks courage, says Kottu Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kottu Satyanarayana criticised Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, stating that his popularity is declining day by day. He expressed his opinion that Pawan Kalyan and his party lack the courage to compete independently and hence looking for alliances.

Responding to TDP leader Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra, Minister Kottu Satyanarayana questioned its purpose and said that TDP leaders are in a panic over the yatra due to huge of money is being spent on padayatra. Further speaking on the allegations of the deletion of votes, the minister said that the government is conducting checks on the voter list and opined that nothing will happen if Chandrababu Naidu meets Election Commission.

Minister Kottu Satyanarayana disclosed that 23,600 temples across the state with an income of Rs. 5 lakh have been identified and only 37 applications have been received for the management of these temples. He mentioned that programs like Dhupa Deepa offering will continue as usual and that a Dharma campaign program will be carried out throughout the year, with activities organized temple-wise in nearby areas. He also stated that local artists will be involved in this program.

Addressing the concerns about encroachments on religious inns and mathas in towns, he said that actions have been taken to prevent it and asserted that an ordinance has been issued to legally seize any land belonging to the tax department.