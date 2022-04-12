Pawan Kalyan's tour of Anantapur begins, to disburse financial assistance to tenant farmers

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has stepped in to provide financial assistance to farmers who have committed suicide. Pawan Kalyan will start the reassurance drive for tenant farmers from the Anantapur district today. As part of this, financial assistance will be given to the tenant farmers who committed suicide in the Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. The actor has undertaken to instill courage in their families. Pawan Kalyan arrived at Puttaparthi airport at 9 am today and from there he went to the new Cheruvu village and consoled the families of farmers who committed suicide.



He will then reach Dharmavaram and consult the family of another affected farmer and provide financial assistance. Pawan Kalyan reached Gottlour in Dharmavaram Rural at 11.20 am and visited the family of another farmer who committed suicide and offered them financial assistance.

Pawan Kalyan will then visit the family of a young farmer who recently committed suicide in Poolakunta village in the Anantapur rural zone. Provide financial assistance to support their family. Pawan will also visit Mannila village in the same mandal and provide financial assistance to the families of two tenant farmers who committed suicide in this village.

Later, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will participate in the Rachchabanda program. Party sources said Pawan would provide financial assistance to the families of other tenant farmers who have committed suicide here in the district and find out their family situation.