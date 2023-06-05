Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra from Annavaram on June 14

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will undertake a tour in his Varahi vehicle in the joint East Godavari district for 10 days, starting from June 14. Varahi bus yatra will begin after visiting Sri Satyanarayana Swamy at Annavaram.

Kandula Durgesh, JSP chief of joint East Godavari district, disclosed the details to the media at his residence here on Sunday.

According to him, during this trip Pawan Kalyan will address public meetings from Varahi vehicle and as part of his interaction with the people, he will meet with artisans and understand their problems.

The yatra will conclude in the joint East Godavari district after reaching Antarvedi via Kathipudi, Pithapuram, Kakinada rural, Kakinada city, Mummidivaram, P Gannavaram, Rajolu and then Pawan Kalyan will enter West Godavari district.

Durgesh said that the minute-to-minute programme of Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra will be finalised at a district-level meeting of JSP to be held in Kakinada on Tuesday. He said that this trip will be carried out with the slogan of ‘YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh’. Referring to the speculations that Jagan is preparing for the early elections, he asserted that JSP is ready whenever the elections are held.

The JSP leader commented that after knowing that Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra is starting, the YSRCP leaders are shivering with fear. He claimed that Varahi Yatra would be the beginning of a major political change in the State. Varahi Yatra is starting from here with an East sentiment as the East is a sign of change.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is flying in the sky without knowing the problems of the people at field level. He criticised that the YSRCP leaders are spending too much time criticising Pawan personally. Durgesh alleged that YSRCP leaders were involved in land grabbing.

JSP leaders Meda Gurudatta Prasad, Atthi Satyanarayana, Y Srinivas and others participated in the press meet.