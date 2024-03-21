Live
Just In
Pawan Kumar meets Chandrababu Naidu, discusses on finalising remaining seats
Janasena president Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections.
Janasena president Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. The two leaders focused on finalizing the candidates for the remaining legislative seats and Lok Sabha constituencies.
During the hour-long discussion, Pawan and Chandrababu also deliberated on the joint campaign strategy that their parties will adopt for the elections. The meeting was deemed essential as TDP has already announced candidates for 128 legislative seats, with 16 more seats pending. Additionally, candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be declared.
There is speculation that TDP will announce the remaining candidates in the coming days, making Pawan's meeting with Chandrababu a top priority. This collaboration between Janasena and TDP is expected to strengthen their electoral prospects in Andhra Pradesh.