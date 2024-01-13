Pawan meets Naidu at Undavalli, discusses on alliance

Live
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met with Telugu Desam National President Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence in Undavalli.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met with Telugu Desam National President Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence in Undavalli. The meeting was attended by key leaders from both parties, including Nara Lokesh and Nadendla Manohar.
During the meeting, discussions were held on various topics such as the alliance with the BJP, seat adjustments between Jana Sena and TDP, and the inclusion of leaders from other parties. Both Chandrababu and Pawan agreed to thoroughly examine individuals coming from other parties before inviting them to join their respective parties. They also decided not to accept leaders who join for opposition or opportunistic reasons under any circumstances.
The two leaders have reached an understanding regarding the names to be announced in the first list of candidates from the TDP-Jana Sena alliance. Since the YSRCP has already released three lists, Chandrababu and Pawan will expedite the selection process of their candidates.
The duo will also participate in a bonfire ceremony in Amaravati tomorrow on the occasion of Bhogi where anti-public figures released by the AP government will be burnt.