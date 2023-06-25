Pawan meets party leaders, asks to take Razole victory as inspiration





Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Varahi Yatra is going on successfully in the Konaseema district and will be holding a public meeting in the evening at Malikipuram. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan met with key leaders in the Razole constituency today as part of his tour.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan gave directions to the party leaders asking the leader not to switch the parties after winning the election. The Jana Sena chief called on the party leaders to take Razole as inspiration and work hard for the victory of the Jana Sena across the state.

Pawan Kalyan assured the leaders that he would keep an eye on both Razole and P. Gannavaram in the coming days. He lauded the efforts of the leaders and activists for supporting the Jana Sena and called on them to make the Malikipuram public meeting a successful one.

Further speaking, he reiterated that he cannot bow down to the criminals and doesn't want to be under the rule of criminals and asked the cadre to work for the victory of Jana Sena in the next elections for good governance. He said that Jana Sena has the ideologies and determination to work for people and will fight all the odds in helping the people.

Taking a dig at those who come to politics for the sake of money, Pawan Kalyan said that such people should not be in politics instead they should go for either business or study well to get the reputed jobs. He said that the people who come to politics should work for people's welfare without any corruption.

Pawan Kalyan stated that this is the not first time he has come to East Godavari and clarified that he wanted to make the twin Godavari cities free from the clutches of YSRCP and take the Jana Sena into a winning streak from East Godavari and West Godavari districts itself.



