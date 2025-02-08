Pawan pats forest dept, cops for Operation Aranya

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj and rural development Pawan Kalyan complimented the officials of the forest department for successfully conducting Operation Aranya to arrest eight smugglers of red sanders in the thick of forest and seizing 195 red sanders logs from their possession.

In a tweet on X, Pawan Kalyan recalled that red sanders is a rare species and it is high time it was protected from the clutches of the smugglers. He praised the efforts of the officials of the AP forest department and the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force in the raid that yielded good results.

“This operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our enforcement teams in protecting our precious natural heritage. Red sanders is a rare and invaluable species, and its conservation is of paramount importance. Your dedication, vigilance, and swift action in curbing such illegal activities are truly commendable,” said Pawan Kalyan.

The Deputy CM extended heartfelt congratulations to the officers who participated in the operation which saved the valuable forest wealth from the smugglers. “It showed the sincerity of the officials.”

Pawan said that government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would support the efforts of the forest officials in protecting the wildlife and curtailing the crimes. These efforts would save the forest for the next generation, he added.