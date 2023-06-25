Pawan to hold a public meeting at Malikipuram today

Pawan Kalyan on Sunday will hold a public meeting in Malikipuram at 4 PM and address the cadre as part of his Varahi Yatra. It is known that the Malikipuram meeting scheduled on Saturday was postponed due to the heavy rain.



Apart from the public meeting, the Jana Sena chief will meet the leaders and representatives of the constituency. After conducting a road show in the afternoon, Pawan will reach the public meeting to be held at Malikipuram Center and address the people there.