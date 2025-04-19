Pawan to visit district headquarters to receive petitions on land grabbing

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has stated that the coalition government is committed to ensuring the protection of people’s properties, addressing the hardships faced by ordinary citizens in safeguarding their small plots or inherited lands, a communiqué informs the media from Jana Sena office here on Friday.

“I have taken note of the difficulties faced by common people in protecting their properties. The coalition government will take measures to instill confidence in safeguarding people’s assets,” he clarified. He emphasised that those involved in land scams, creating fraudulent documents, or engaging in encroachments will face strict consequences, and the government is preparing to send a strong message to such offenders.

In recent days, the Deputy Chief Minister’s office has received numerous petitions regarding land grabbing and encroachments facilitated through falsified revenue records. Complaints are particularly high from Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Tirupati, and Kadapa.

On Friday evening, Pawan Kalyan held a teleconference with his office officials to review these issues. The petitions include allegations of land scams and intimidation by members of the previous ruling party, as well as encroachments and harassment carried out in the name of coalition parties. Complaints also highlight the grabbing of public properties alongside private assets.

Specific issues raised include a leader from the previous ruling party and his associates in Kakinada district encroaching on Brahmin properties, Satram lands, and Endowment assets; intimidating businessmen in Kakinada city to seize their buildings; and occupying temple lands in Tirupati by erecting gates. In Visakhapatnam’s outskirts and industrial expansion areas, disputes over land have also been brought to the Deputy Chief Minister’s attention.

Speaking to his staff, Pawan Kalyan said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is committed to protecting people and their properties. The previous regime enacted laws that entangled people’s properties in disputes and enabled encroachments. Some indulged in scams with their support. The coalition government will deal sternly with those involved in such illegal activities. Complaints of this nature are still coming in. I will personally visit district headquarters, receive petitions from people in the presence of district collectors and joint collectors, understand their grievances, and assure them of action. I will start with Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, meet victims of land scams, and review their complaints. Even if coalition leaders are causing trouble, we will not spare them. Action will be taken against the culprits. The coalition government’s administration will be transparent and impartial. For this, we must discuss with relevant department officials and bring the complaints received at the Deputy Chief Minister’s office to their attention.”